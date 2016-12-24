Ky. Humane Society successful with Christmas adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Humane Society is seeing success of adoptions after burst pipe caused damage at their facility earlier this week.

The Humane Society waive all adoption fees on large dogs and this promotion they say was a huge success.

According to officials, more than 100 animals have received the best gift of all – a family and a forever home.

The shelter said it was flooded with phone calls and bustling with people looking for a new furry friend.

“The support has been absolutely amazing. We’ve had so many animals find their forever homes this Christmas season, we’ve actually done 114 adoptions during this promotion with about a quarter of them going at the waived fee price,” Christine Genovely, adoption supervisor, said.

For information on how you can adopt an animal, visit www.kyhumane.org