(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is calling for your help after a pipe burst at its main campus.

The water damaged the large dog kennel space meaning 11 large dogs had to be evacuated to other humane society locations.



They're still assessing the damage, but the kennels won't be able to be used for weeks while they're being repaired.



That causes a problem because there isn't enough room for the dogs they have and it limits the number of animals they can help save.

"We are a no-kill animal shelter, so that means every animal is safe at Kentucky Humane, but when we run out of space, we can't accept animals from other communities, so it's really critically important that people come out and adopt and to donate,” said Andrew Blair of the Kentucky Humane Society.

Blair says this morning they had to deny a transport of animals because they didn't have enough room.

Right now, they're waiving the adoption fee for large dogs in hopes of finding them homes. If you'd like to adopt or foster an animal this holiday season, or if you'd like to donate to the shelter for repairs, contact the Kentucky Humane Society at www.kyhumane.org/.