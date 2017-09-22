Ky Humane hosts Empty the Shelters event

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Adoption fees will be waived this Saturday, September 23 at the Kentucky Humane Society as part of their Empty the Shelter event. Animals at the East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and at Feeders Supply adoption centers will qualify during this event.





This is part of Bissell Pet Foundation's Hurricane Relief initiative, which aims to help shelters that have assisted with hurricane-impacted communities. The Kentucky Humane Society has taken in 250 unowned animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, in addition to the hundreds of animals already at KHS.

From September 11 through September 22, Bissell Inc. paid the adoption fees of animals evacuated from Texas and Florida. On Saturday, September 23, they will pay adoption fees for all animals at KHS and 14 other shelters across the country.





"Now is such an important time to choose adoption," said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. "In the wake of these natural disasters, pets need to be moved out of devastated areas, but shelters are full. Please save a life and help us empty the shelters to make room for pets in dire need of safety."

This event will not exclude the adoption process and adopters will still need to pay a $10.50 licensing fee. The East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane is open from 10 am - 5 pm. Feeders Supply adoption centers will be open from 9 am - 8 pm. Adoptions will stop about an hour before each location closes. No adoptable pets will be at the Steadly Drive location.

