Ky House, Senate vote on several bills and pass abortion legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) - The Kentucky House and Senate are voting on bills regarding labor, unions and business, but on Jan. 5, both passed new abortion legislation. By Jan. 7, it could be headed to Governor Bevin.

A plan to limit abortions past 20 weeks was the first to pass and is now headed to the House.

The House was tackling House Bill 2 which would require a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion.

But Speaker Jeff Hoover recessed his chamber, hastily called a committee meeting and then introduced last minute changes.

Democrats like newly elected Rep. Mckenzie Cantrell of District 38 questioned the changes and the pace.

“A few days ago I was an ordinary reasonable person, and I don’t believe that the people of the Commonwealth think that this is how their business is done. And I think we should be better than that, so I vote no,” said Rep. Cantrell.

Republicans claimed the move was “technical” and would not change the meaning of the bill.

“As a woman and as a mother of five and a former neonatal intensive care nurse, I speak in favor of House Bill 2,” said Rep. Kimberly Moser (R) District 64.

Back on the floor, Republicans stayed with the plan.

Democrats passionately made last minute pleas, taking up as much time as the rules would allow.

The final tally wasn’t close. House Bill 2 is now headed to the Senate.

I’m told both bodies will likely schedule committee hearings for Jan. 6 with the potential for a Saturday session to vote both into law.