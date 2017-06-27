Ky. Fish and Wildlife Resources warns about shark hoax

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources (Photo: Facebook)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources made a post on Tuesday, June 27, about fake “news” of a shark being found in a Kentucky lake.

They said people have been circulating false information about an article that states the following: “Kentucky Lake Bull Shark Caught.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Facebook post said they will be the ones to post the important information regarding fish and wildlife news. That information, they say can be found on their Facebook page or their website.

The environmental organization said, “Please confirm the sources of ‘news’ before believing or sharing.”



