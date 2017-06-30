Ky. firefighters headed west to fight wild fires

(Photo: KGW)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- More than two dozen Kentucky firefighters are on their way out west to help crews battling wildfires in Arizona.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry said the group includes firefighters from the Daniel Boone National Forest and the Cumberland Gap National Park.



There are more than two dozen fires burning in Arizona impacting thousands of acres and multiple communities.



Those firefighters are expected to arrive Friday.

