Ky. Derby Museum to open permanent American Pharoah exhibit Feb. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Triple Crown winner American Pharoah will forever have a home at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The Kentucky Derby Museum is expected to unveil the permanent exhibit Feb. 16.
The museum will also feature a release of its own Maker’s Mark “Private Select” bottle to commemorate the evening.
If you attend the event, you can get an early look at the all-new exhibit, complete with exclusive items on loan from the thoroughbred’s winning connections.
Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased here.
