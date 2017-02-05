Ky. Derby Museum to open permanent American Pharoah exhibit Feb. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Triple Crown winner American Pharoah will forever have a home at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The Kentucky Derby Museum is expected to unveil the permanent exhibit Feb. 16.

The museum will also feature a release of its own Maker’s Mark “Private Select” bottle to commemorate the evening.

If you attend the event, you can get an early look at the all-new exhibit, complete with exclusive items on loan from the thoroughbred’s winning connections.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased here.

