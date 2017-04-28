Ky. Derby Festival's balloon glow postponed

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Derby Festival has postponed Friday’s balloon glow.

The glow will now be held on Saturday night, as long as weather allows, at the Kentucky Expo Center.

It was canceled on Friday due to the risk of severe weather.

As for other Friday events, the Daya concert at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront is still on for Friday night.

Officials say it could be delayed if inclement weather is in the area.

One other event that has been changed due to weather is the Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes event. It’s been moved to the Danny Davis Arena at 4400 Shepherdsville Road.

© 2017 WHAS-TV