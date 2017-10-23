Ky. bill to protect drivers who accidentally hit protesters

Peaceful protests held along Shelbyville Rd. (photo:whas11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports state Rep. Wesley Morgan filed the bill on Friday. The bill would make it punishable by up to a year in jail to block traffic on a public road during a protest without a permit. Drivers who unintentionally hit protesters who are blocking the road would be immune from criminal or civil penalties.



The bill comes after a counter-protester at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was killed earlier this year when a man drove a car through the crowd. Republican lawmakers in six other states have filed similar bills. Most of them failed.

