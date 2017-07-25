Ky. attorney general warns refugees of scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear put out a warning for refugees Tuesday.

Beshear says scammers are zeroing in on them and some, primarily senior citizens and those who can’t speak English well, are falling for the scams.

“I think there are both language and even cultural barriers – especially recent refugees may not understand how the banking system, that law enforcement would never call you and threaten you with arrest for not paying a bull. So, what it means is we need to get this information out,” he said.

The Attorney General’s office offers a Scam Alerts program, which allows the office to send out an alert when new and trending scams are reported in the state.

