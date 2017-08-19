Ky. attorney general wants Jefferson Davis statue removed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The discussion of public art continues as Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear took a strong stance against a Confederate monument in Frankfort Saturday.

“I think it’s time for that Jefferson Davis statue to come out of the Capitol,” he said during a voter registration rally.

The notion of removal isn’t new. There was a push to remove the statue from the Capitol Rotunda in 2015 but it ultimately failed.

After the recent controversy in Charlottesville, Virginia, the argument was reignited by several Kentucky Republicans including state Senator Wil Schroder.

Governor Bevin recently said he was against removing Confederate symbols from government property calling it a “sanitization of history”.

Bevin later added the decision to remove public art should be left to the people.

