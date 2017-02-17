Ky. Attorney General partners with churches for scam prevention

Unauthorized Payments (Thinkstock) (Photo: welcomia, All Rights Reserved.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky's Attorney General is pairing up with church congregations across the state to protect people from the latest scams.



The Interfaith Travel Series Scam Alerts will hold events at more than 20 different locations around the state.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says the events will allow his office to work with Kentucky seniors one-on-one through local ministries.

“One of my top priorities is to protect Kentucky families, especially our seniors, from the emotional and financially devastating effects that scams and financial exploitation can cause,” Beshear said. “I am proud to be partnering with AARP of Kentucky and congregations across Kentucky who want to protect their members and their communities.”

Currently there are 25 congregations participating in the 2017 Interfaith Travel Series Scam Alert. The Kentucky Baptist Convention is partnering with the Office of the Attorney General on this initiative. The congregations are:

Allen Baptist Church: Prestonsburg

Beargrass Christian Church: Louisville

Beaver Dam Baptist Church: Beaver Dam

Blooming Grove Baptist Church and St. John United Methodist Church: Hopkinsville

East Somerset Baptist Church: Somerset

Eastwood Baptist Church: Bowling Green

Farmdale Baptist Church: Frankfort

First Baptist Church Bracktown: Lexington

First Christian Church: Frankfort

Flemingsburg Baptist Church: Flemingsburg

Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church: Louisville

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish: La Grange

Kentucky Refugee Ministries Inc.: Louisville

Lone Oak First Baptist Church: Paducah

New Covenant Baptist Church: Louisville

New Hope Christian Center: Hazard

Memorial United Methodist Church: Elizabethtown

Sand Spring Baptist Church: Lawrenceburg

Shelby Christian Church: Shelbyville

Shiloh Baptist Church: Lexington

St. Bernard Parish: Louisville

St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center: Erlanger

St. Stephen Church: Louisville

The Temple AIBS: Louisville

The next event in the series will be at 10 a.m. March 16 at the Allen Baptist Church in Prestonsburg. For dates, times and locations of each upcoming event, please click here. Congregations interested in participating in the series may contact Beshear’s Office of Senior Protection at 502-696-5300.

Kentuckians may sign up for Scam Alerts by texting the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or enroll online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.

(© 2017 WHAS)