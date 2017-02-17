Ky. Attorney General partners with churches for scam prevention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky's Attorney General is pairing up with church congregations across the state to protect people from the latest scams.
The Interfaith Travel Series Scam Alerts will hold events at more than 20 different locations around the state.
Attorney General Andy Beshear says the events will allow his office to work with Kentucky seniors one-on-one through local ministries.
“One of my top priorities is to protect Kentucky families, especially our seniors, from the emotional and financially devastating effects that scams and financial exploitation can cause,” Beshear said. “I am proud to be partnering with AARP of Kentucky and congregations across Kentucky who want to protect their members and their communities.”
Currently there are 25 congregations participating in the 2017 Interfaith Travel Series Scam Alert. The Kentucky Baptist Convention is partnering with the Office of the Attorney General on this initiative. The congregations are:
- Allen Baptist Church: Prestonsburg
- Beargrass Christian Church: Louisville
- Beaver Dam Baptist Church: Beaver Dam
- Blooming Grove Baptist Church and St. John United Methodist Church: Hopkinsville
- East Somerset Baptist Church: Somerset
- Eastwood Baptist Church: Bowling Green
- Farmdale Baptist Church: Frankfort
- First Baptist Church Bracktown: Lexington
- First Christian Church: Frankfort
- Flemingsburg Baptist Church: Flemingsburg
- Hughlett Temple A.M.E. Zion Church: Louisville
- Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish: La Grange
- Kentucky Refugee Ministries Inc.: Louisville
- Lone Oak First Baptist Church: Paducah
- New Covenant Baptist Church: Louisville
- New Hope Christian Center: Hazard
- Memorial United Methodist Church: Elizabethtown
- Sand Spring Baptist Church: Lawrenceburg
- Shelby Christian Church: Shelbyville
- Shiloh Baptist Church: Lexington
- St. Bernard Parish: Louisville
- St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center: Erlanger
- St. Stephen Church: Louisville
- The Temple AIBS: Louisville
The next event in the series will be at 10 a.m. March 16 at the Allen Baptist Church in Prestonsburg. For dates, times and locations of each upcoming event, please click here. Congregations interested in participating in the series may contact Beshear’s Office of Senior Protection at 502-696-5300.
Kentuckians may sign up for Scam Alerts by texting the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or enroll online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs