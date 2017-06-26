Ky. AG reaches settlement with Louisville's Bryant Heating and Cooling

Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT (WHAS11) – Attorney General Andy Beshear publicized his office has entered into a settlement with Louisville-based Bryant Heating and Cooling Co. Inc., to resolve alleged violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act.

In the assurance of voluntary compliance filed in Franklin Circuit Court on June 26, Bryant agreed to provide more than 7,100 customers a one-year extended warranty on their HVAC unit. Bryant agreed to strengthen future customer protections and pay a penalty.

The business is headquartered at 4531 Bishop Ln. in Louisville, with offices in Lexington, Northern Kentucky and Evansville, Ind.

The agreement was reached following an investigation into the company’s business practices after complaints were made to the Office of the Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau of Kentucky, Beshear said.

“While these allegations are serious, I want to commend Bryant for taking responsibility and working with my office to come to a good resolution,” said Beshear. “My office will continue to work with Bryant to ensure the agreement is carried out in the best interest of Kentucky customers.”

Under the terms of the customer restitution agreement, Bryant will provide approximately 7,100 consumers who purchased furnaces, air conditioners, air handlers and heat pumps between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 22, 2017, a one-year warranty extension on ancillary parts and labor.

Beshear said Bryant customers receiving the extended warranty should expect a letter from his office and warranty information from Bryant in the next 30 days. Eligible customers will not need to do anything further to be included in this warranty extension.

Bryant also agreed to maintain the appropriate state licenses for all their HVAC installers and technicians, and provide customers with a detailed, written contract prior to work commencing.

In settling the allegations, the Office of the Attorney General also secured more than $500,000 for the General Fund of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

