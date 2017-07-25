Ky. AG Beshear: Warns refugees about scams targeting seniors

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear spoke to a group of refugees Tuesday morning at the Highland Methodist Church.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear spoke to a group of refugees Tuesday morning at the Highland Methodist Church.

Beshear was there to warn the refugees, who were primarily senior citizens, of scam alerts and discussing ways to protect themselves.

Beshear says his office sees seniors from across the state fall victim to scams and refugees can be especially vulnerable.

“I think there are both language and even cultural barriers, especially recent refugees may not understand how the banking system works, that law enforcement would never call you and threaten you with arrest for not paying a bill, so what it means is we need to get this information out,” Beshear said.

The Attorney General offers a Scam Alerts program, which allows the office to send out an alert when new and trending scams are reported in Kentucky.

If you're interested in signing up for Scam Alerts, you can enroll online at ag.ky.gov/scams and select text message or email alert.



