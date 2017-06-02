KSP troopers free dog stuck inside tree

(Photo: KSP)

SALEM, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two off-duty Kentucky State Troopers rescued a dog trapped inside a tree Thursday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery when they heard a dog barking nearby. Upon inspection, the troopers found a dachshund stuck inside the trunk of a tree.

It is believed the dog, named Rocco, had made his way through a groundhog hole and ended up inside the tree with no way out.

Salem firefighter Daniel Newcomb freed the dog by cutting an opening in the tree.

Rocco was returned to his owners safe and sound.

