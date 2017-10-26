KSP seek man involved in armed bank robbery

Photos courtesy Kentucky State Police

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlier today in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County. KSP was notified around 10 a.m. by the alarm company at Commonwealth Bank.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s. They say he entered the bank, produced a gun, and demanded money from a teller. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene in a black Chevy pick-up truck with another male heading east on KY 54.

The suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall, medium build, short or shaved hair wearing a red shirt, dark jacket, and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is urged to contact KSP at 270-826-3312 or 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may make reports anonymously.

