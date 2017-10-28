KSP releases name of officer involved in shooting

Kentucky State Police (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police has released the name of an officer involved in a deadly shooting.

KSP says Shelbyville police officer Frank Fallis fired the fatal shots that killed a woman who police say was armed with a gun.

Fallis is on paid leave following the shooting which is standard procedure.



Investigators say 31-year-old Ashleigh Bertucci had a gun when she was confronted by officers and Fallis fired his gun.



KSP says Fallis has been with the department for several months and has 25 years of law enforcement experience.



