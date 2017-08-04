KSP looking for your vote in ‘'Best Looking Cruiser Contest''

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- KSP needs your vote for a friendly competition between other law enforcement agencies across the United States. The agencies are participating in the “2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”

The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premier January position of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 2018 wall calendar.

The photo that KSP is submitting features one of the newest Dodge Charger cruisers at a horse farm with two equine champions.

In 2016 the winner collected 18,174 votes so the competition will be tough and KSP needs your help.

Click here to vote.

Voting ends on Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. EST. Only “like” votes will be counted.



