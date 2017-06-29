KSP: Natural gas the cause of Murray State University explosion

Explosion damages Murray State dorm (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police say a natural gas release is believed to have caused the explosion at a dorm on Murray State University's campus, Wednesday. The dorm explosion rocked the campus and small town of Murray, Kentucky.

In a release, KSP said: Kentucky State Police have transferred control of the explosion scene on the campus of Murray State University to the Kentucky State Fire Marshall's Office. Based on preliminary investigation, the explosion is believed to have been related to a natural gas release. After consulting with state and federal prosecutors about preliminary findings, the incident is believed to be non-criminal in nature. However, the investigation is ongoing and is expected to take a significant amount of time.

None of the students taking summer classes or attending the summer programs on campus were injured. Dakota Fields, residence director of the dorm was injured in the explosion. KSP said he is still in stable condition. One of Fields' friends shared these updates with us on social media saying, in part "Dakota was transported to Vanderbilt last night as a precaution due to the severity of the concussion and memory loss/confusion. He has a few small lacerations and bruising but no burns or broken bones (which is a miracle given the extensive damage to the building)."

