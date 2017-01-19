KSP: Man's body pulled from pond after police foot chase

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky State Police is investigating a death in Bullitt County.

The Shepherdsville Police Department was responding to a burglary in progress report at a residence on Landmark Court.

Shepherdsville Police Officer Matthew Johnson found a man, matching the description that was reported, walking in the vicinity of the initial report. The officer tried to make contact with the man, who was later identified as 28-year-old Shawn L. Gabaree, but started to run away.

Johnson chased the subject on foot giving him several commands to stop. The chase led into a subdivision and that is where Gabaree ran into a pond.

KSP says Johnson continued to give more commands to stop and exit the pond. That is when Gabaree stated he couldn’t swim and went under water, KSP says.

The officer then went into the water to try and rescue Gabaree but he was never located.

KSP says the body was recovered by the Louisville Metro dive team. Gabaree was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP is continuing their investigation.

Gabaree is from Shepherdsville.

