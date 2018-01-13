KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Allen County

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

Scottsville, KY (WHAS11) – Officials are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Allen County.

Just after 5 p.m. on January 12, officers were called to the 500 block of Lee Keen Road on reports of a male brandishing a handgun approaching houses in the area.

Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Robinson, 33, and Allen County Deputy Lieutenant Michael Wilson, 33, responded to the call, and upon their arrival, officers believe they approached the suspect in the driveway on that street.

The suspect, Jason D. Whittemore, 38 of Portland TN, is reported to have been armed with a handgun and refused to follow verbal commands from the deputies. Reports indicate Deputy Robinson fired one round, striking Whittemore.

Whittemore was pronounced dead at the scene and is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing.

