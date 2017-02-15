KSP forms team to investigate officer-involved shootings, CIRT (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky State Police has announced the formation of a special unit created to investigate officer-involved shootings.

The new unit, known as the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), is comprised of three lieutenants, two sergeants, and one detective. KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders described the six investigators as the “best of the best.” They will be stationed in Frankfort where Sanders said they would be ready to respond at “a moment’s notice” to an officer-involved shooting.

“We want to be there when the bell rings,” Sanders said. “This is the right thing to do. It’s unfortunate, but in our climate today we’re involved in shootings. We have to respond to violence and it’s unfortunate but we want to make sure we put our best foot forward.”

CIRT will investigate all shooting incidents involving KSP officers. The team of investigators will also be made available to agencies that ask for help. Many other, smaller agencies presently rely on KSP to investigate critical incidents, like officer-involved shootings, because they do not have the manpower or expertise to adequately investigate them on their own.

Larger agencies, like Louisville Metro Police Department and Lexington Police Department, have the resources to investigate their own officer-involved shootings.

KSP has investigated 29 of its own officer-involved shootings since 2015. In 2016, the agency investigated 19 shootings involving officers from other agencies around the state.

CIRT has investigated five shooting incidents since its formation in January.

“It’s a shame in this day and time that you have to come up with a unit like this. It says nothing good about our society that we actually have the numbers of officer-involved shootings across the Commonwealth of Kentucky that we have to come up with a plan like this,” said Deputy Commissioner Alex Payne. “That’s just the way society is right now. And until hearts and minds change there’s enough business out there to keep this unit going full-time.”

The group of investigators will work with KSP’s accident reconstruction team, utilizing the unit’s high-tech laser scanning equipment to replicate crime scenes into detailed, 3D maps and imagery. While the technology is not new, it has primarily been used to reconstruct fatal accident scenes in the past. The team will also use software to find bullet trajectory, among other elements that are deemed useful to the investigation.

