KSP detectives execute search warrant at woman's home connected to Brooks Houck

WHAS 12:51 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

 NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police detectives executed a search warrant at the home of Anna Whitesides, the grandmother to Brooks Houck, on Tuesday morning.

Houck was named the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, who was reported missing in the summer of 2015.

According to WHAS11’s Shay McAlister, multiple people—including KSP detectives—were seen walking out of Whitesides’ home.

Witnesses said the detectives were looking in the home and garage.

Whitesides' house was also searched in 2016.

KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory would not confirm if Tuesday's search had any connection to the Rogers' case.

