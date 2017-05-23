KSP asking for help to locate missing Louisville man

Jawad Alesachra (Photo: Kentucky State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Louisville man.

Officials say 54-year-old Jawad Alesachra was last seen on May 19 when he was released from the Carroll County Detention Center.

Authorities say Alesachra is on medication and is in need of medical attention.

He’s is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 170-pounds with black hair and a beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg at (502) 532-6363.

