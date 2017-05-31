Kroger's Senior Discount Program discontinued, prices extremely reduced at Louisville stores

A Kroger sign. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Kroger’s Louisville Division announced a comprehensive price reduction plan, investing millions of dollars to reduce prices on thousands of items in all of its 94 stores. With lower prices being offered throughout the store, the Senior Discount Program is being discontinued.

Over several weeks, prices have been reduced on more than 3,000 individual items. Kroger says this is the largest one-year pricing investment in the history of the company’s Louisville division.



Kroger experts looked at consumer research to recognize items that customers purchase on a regular basis. The most reductions were made where customers will notice the greatest benefit.

Prices were reduced in every department, but Kroger says some of the most dramatic reductions are in corporate brands and produce.



New pricing examples include the following:

Red Seedless Grapes: former price $2.59, new lower price 88¢ per lb.

Sweet Red Cherries: former price $4.99, new lower price $2.99 per lb.

Kroger Peanut Butter 16 oz.: former price $2.29, new lower price $1.49

Kroger Apple Juice 64 oz.: former price $1.99,

new lower price $1.49

Kroger Potato Chips 9-11.5 oz: former price $1.99,

new lower price $1.49



“Price continues to be an important factor as customers decide where to shop”, said Tim McGurk, Kroger spokesperson. “Now our customers are going to save even more on the items they purchase every week.”

The last day for Senior Citizens to receive their 5 percent discount is Thursday, June 22. Kroger said instead of offering the senior discounts they will instead be looking to lower prices on products throughout the stores.

Customers who participate in the Senior Program will be notified through receipt tape messaging and direct mail or email.

Kroger says they will continue to reward its valued seniors with other targeted offers to help them through this transition. They say there are still several ways seniors can continue to save more and spend less, including fuel rewards, using digital and printed coupons, loyalty mailers, free items with the Free Friday Download, and weekly specials.

© 2017 WHAS-TV