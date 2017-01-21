Kroger to offer shuttle service for residents of Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In an effort to help out the people in Old Louisville whose Kroger will soon close, the grocery store will offer a shuttle to its nearest store.
The free shuttle service will take customers to the Goss Avenue Kroger once a week.
The exact route and times have not been released, but the shuttle is expected to run on Thursdays beginning on February 2.
