Kroger to offer shuttle bus in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Need to shop for groceries?

If you live in Old Louisville, you can catch a ride to the nearest Kroger store.

This comes after the grocery store on 2nd and Breckenridge closed its doors last week.

The free shuttle service will take you to the Goss Avenue Kroger every Thursday.

We do not have the exact route and pickup times but it will serve at least four housing facilities, Baptist Towers, Friendship House Apartments, Chapel House and the Puritan Apartments.

(© 2017 WHAS)