Kroger partners with American Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Apartment residents cross high water on North Braeswood Blvd to escape the flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images) (Photo: Erich Schlegel, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kroger is joining forces with the American Red Cross to provide aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey. As of Aug. 28, customer donations will be accepted at all Louisville division stores. All monies collected will be forwarded directly to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.



To make a donation, Kroger customers can simply add any amount they wish to their total purchase at time of checkout. The amount of each donation will appear on the customer’s receipt as a contribution to the American Red Cross. One-hundred percent of the funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross.

RELATED:

How to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey

LIVE BLOG: Mandatory evacuation for Sienna Plantation

The scene in Houston: A city under siege from Harvey's floodwaters





© 2017 WHAS-TV