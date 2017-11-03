Kroger looking to hire 400 during Saturday hiring event

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kroger is holding a hiring event at all Greater Louisville locations on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There are 400 full and part time jobs available throughout the area.

“We have a variety of full and part time positions that we need to fill,” said Erin Grant, Kroger spokeswoman. “Positions are available in most every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, Clicklist and Grocery.”

Interested applicants should go to jobs.kroger.com to apply, then visit an area Louisville Kroger for the hiring event.

Last year, the company’s total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates and this year 10,000 associates are expected to be added.

