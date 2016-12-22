WHAS
Close

Kroger in talks to recruit Pic Pac employees

Kroger in talks to recruit Pic Pac employees

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:38 PM. EST December 22, 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Workers at a West Louisville supermarket closing its doors in the coming weeks may have a new job lined up.

The Pic-Pac Supermarket on West Market closing down and now the owner says a Kroger recruiter is in talks with some of employees to hire them early next year.

Matt Reasor says he's closing his grocery store after more than a year of sales declines and competition from bigger stores.

He says he doesn't know how many people Kroger is looking to hire, but Reasor employs 34 full-time and part-time workers.
 

WHAS

Retail drain continues in west Louisville as grocery store announces closure

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories