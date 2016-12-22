Kroger in talks to recruit Pic Pac employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Workers at a West Louisville supermarket closing its doors in the coming weeks may have a new job lined up.

The Pic-Pac Supermarket on West Market closing down and now the owner says a Kroger recruiter is in talks with some of employees to hire them early next year.

Matt Reasor says he's closing his grocery store after more than a year of sales declines and competition from bigger stores.

He says he doesn't know how many people Kroger is looking to hire, but Reasor employs 34 full-time and part-time workers.

