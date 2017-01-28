Kroger closes Old Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kroger on South Second Street has now closed for good.

Many residents in the area say they’re worried about how they will get their groceries due to lack of personal transportation.

Customers also worry the store closure will impact many who have relied on this location for nearly four decades.

“I think it’s gonna hurt a lot of people – I mean because this is an older neighborhood. Then you got college kids around here [and] of course some of them drive. I mean it’s so convenient for them to come over here, grab what they need real quick and then go back home,” customer Archie Snorton said.

Kroger will offer a free shuttle every Thursday that will transport customers from Old Louisville to the Goss Avenue location in Germantown.

The service is expected to begin Feb. 2 and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

