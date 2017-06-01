Kristy Love Foundation gets special honors

Angela Renfro was a prostitute for 20 years and has now made it her mission to help other ladies leave the streets and come home, to the home.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) —The Kristy Love Foundation has been a safe place for victims of human trafficking, for ladies of the night, for eight years.

Thursday, Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) made sure the house at 1830 Date Street was recognized in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“They help rebuild lives and restore dignity,” Beshear said.

“Kristy Love” was the name given to Angela Renfro, 48, by her pimp.

“All they have to do is turn the corner,” Renfro said.

Renfro was featured in an iTeam investigation on human trafficking which aired just before the Kentucky Derby.

She knows what it’s like to be a child victim of human trafficking, saying she was tricked into turning tricks when she was just 9-years-old.

Currently, at the house, 15 women live there.

The house now features the “Kristy Clothes Kloset” in the basement, which is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prostitutes to come and pick out an outfit for free, including shoes and underwear.

A $5,000 donation from the Prospect/Goshen Rotary Club made the shop possible.

“Not only transforming (lives) on the inside, but we believe from the inside out,” Renfro said, of the makeover.

Visitors can also take a shower, and be fed with soup and a sandwich.





