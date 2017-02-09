Kosair Shrine Circus Opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - - Gather round and on all for a night filled with high flying feats and daring adventure.

The Kosair Shrine Circus is kicking off in Louisville Thursday night. Our reporter, Jonathan Wahl got a chance to check in with some of the performers before you see the show.

Ryan Holder is a tiger trainer, who grew to love animals by volunteering at a zoo when he was young. He says training tigers isn’t like it used to be with whips and chairs. Instead, he says it’s all about positive reinforcement.

“It’s 24 hours a day that we spend with our animals. It takes a lot of time and a lot of patience to be able to work with the, to build the type of relationship that we have with them so we can start to build a choreographed performance for our exhibition tonight.”

His tigers were all born in the U.S. but are raising funds for lions still in the wild. He says with diminishing habitats, wild tigers live an average of two years. That’s compared to his tigers that can live for more than 20 years.

“Our circus tigers area working to help wild tigers. We’re donating ten thousand dollars over these next two years to help protect wild tigers.”

Holder is passionate about raising awareness for tigers, and has a Facebook Page dedicated to teaching people about the endangered species. You can learn more here.

Tigers aren’t the only animals putting on a show at the circus. "Cuzin Grumpy," a circus performer, let us meet one of his performing pigs.

“Believe it or not, pigs rank in the top 5 intelligence of all animals," explained Grumpy. "They are affectionate, they make great pets. They’re very easy to train. They’re easy to house break, easier than a dog. Contrary to popular belief, pigs are very clean animals.”

Some of his pigs weigh as much as 600 pounds. He gets them as babies and starts to bond with them by letting them live with him in his house. He says it’s a lifetime commitment.

Whether you want to see dancing tigers, rolling pigs, or high flying acts, the circus will have a little something special for everyone.

The circus will run Thursday through Sunday. Tickets range between 10 and 25 dollars, depending on the time of the show and where you sit. All the performances will be at the Kentucky Expo Center.

You can find more information right here at the circus website.

