Kosair Charities gifts 4 schools $1 Million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A few weeks ago, educators from Summit Academy, Portland Christian, Pitt Academy, and Meredith Dunn School were surprised with the gift of a lifetime.

Kosair Charities gifted each of the four schools $1 Million.

Tuesday, the Meredith-Dunn School held a special assembly to say thank you. From handwritten cards to singing My Old Kentucky Home, students shared their appreciation in many ways.

Meredith Dunn is an elementary school that serves students who learn differently. Head of School Kathy Beam says besides facility improvements and debt reduction, the money will go towards their special programs.

"It will help us provide increased specialized services, such as occupational therapy and speech language therapy that are such critical components of our students learning profiles," Kathy Beam Head of School said.

President of Kosair Charities Randy Coe says each of the four recipient schools fills a unique space in helping their students with special educational needs.

"It’s easy for us to invest in them, invest in what they are trying to do to make a child's life better so that is why we chose the schools that we did. It is so very important the work that they are doing, it needs to be done for kids who have been differently blessed, for the kids that, well we all want to have a good life," Randy Coe, Kosair Charities President, said.

