KMAC Museum to hold free Family Fun Day

(Photo: KMAC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The KMAC Museum will hold a Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free family activities for all ages and exhibition tours in the museum at 715 West Main Street.

"KMAC believes in the importance of engaging in art making over summer months," said Education Director Ramona Lindsey. "During KMAC's Family Fun Day, KMAC gives families the opportunity to use art as a way to be creative together and inspire learning throughout the year, free of charge."



Art making activities will surround the theme "Summer Fun." Families can create take-home art projects, explore the elements of art in Studio 715 and take a docent-led tour through the current exhibition, "Thread Lines."

KMAC is a participating member of the Cultural Pass, offering family learning opportunities every day during regular hours with free admission, including family activity guides for exhibitions and ongoing community art activities.

Family Fun Day is part of a series of free educational programming at KMAC, including Tiny Art Tales for pre-K learners on Friday and Saturday, ArtsReach Safe Space for teen creators on Wednesdays, and monthly workshops for varying ages. More information can be found at KMACmuseum.org.

