Kindred to make hurricane recovery donation, assist employees

Kindred Healthcare Inc. has joined a long list of companies that are making contributions to support recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

The Louisville-based company said it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross.

Kindred said it also is supporting its employees through its HOPE Fund, a tax-exempt charitable organization that was established to provide monetary assistance to Kindred employees experiencing financial hardship because of a catastrophic event.

"We are focused on doing everything necessary to support our team in Houston to make sure that our sites of service are operational, our patients safe, and our employees have support under very difficult circumstances," Kindred president and CEO Benjamin Breier said in a news release.

"Though the situation in Houston remains uncertain in terms of the weather and the risk of additional flooding, as of [Monday] morning, our hospital sites of service remain operational and our patients are safe and being well cared for," he said. "And we have a plan to take care of our home health and hospice patients who need services."

Breier continued; "Many of our employees are not only stepping up to take care of our patients under very trying circumstances, but they also face their own personal and financial challenges in the wake of this devastating storm. We are committed to supporting them in the aftermath of this tragedy and we keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

