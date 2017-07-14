WHAS
Kindergarten Ready-Fest helps prepare kids for school

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 12:40 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We are just over a month away from the first day of school and JCPS is holding several events to help get your student ready.

Students attending kindergarten this year can get free dental screenings and school supplies at the Kindergarten Ready-Fest.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Farnsley Middle School on Lees Lane.

Louisville Free Public Library will be there to sign students up for library cards and share information about LFPL's summer reading program.

