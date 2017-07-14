Kindergarten Ready-Fest helps prepare kids for school

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We are just over a month away from the first day of school and JCPS is holding several events to help get your student ready.



Students attending kindergarten this year can get free dental screenings and school supplies at the Kindergarten Ready-Fest.



The event will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Farnsley Middle School on Lees Lane.



Louisville Free Public Library will be there to sign students up for library cards and share information about LFPL's summer reading program.

