'Kind Fair' offers programs to unite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kindness was in the air as dozens celebrated and promoted unity in the Portland neighborhood.

The Kind Fair was held at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in hopes of making Kentuckiana kinder.

According to the group, the event was a chance to offer a channel of empowerment, hope, action and kindness for those ready to stand for equality and unity.

The programs included discussions on racial injustice, tips on how to lobby and even how to start a grassroots movement.

“Simply put – grassroots movements start when people realize their humanity is tied to the humanity of those around them. Generally, it’s word of mouth and one person talking to another person and learning how to organize those abilities and talents from the ground up,” one organizer said.

For more information, visit mightykindness.org.

