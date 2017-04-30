Kim Davis to speak at National Day of Prayer

Kim Davis (Photo: ABC)

The Kentucky Standard (WHAS 11)--A Kentucky county clerk who became the focus of a national controversy two years ago when she refused to authorize marriage licenses for same-sex couples following the Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage, will be a Bardstown Church’s National Day of Prayer speaker.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis will speak May 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bardstown Farmers Market on Flaget Avenue.

She was invited by Pastor Tim Acree of Apostolic Sanctuary, sponsor of the community event that is open to the public.

“We chose her because she went through a trying time for her faith, and prayer was the avenue for her to have … hope and peace and comfort” during the situation, Acree said. “She allowed God to help her and enable her to endure the persecution” she experienced at the time, Acree said.

“It’s a testimony of how effective prayer can be,” he said.

Davis spent six days in jail for contempt of court rather than sign her name to marriage licenses for gay couples because she felt it was a violation of her religious beliefs based on Scripture regarding marriage and homosexual relationships. She was also the target of protests, threats and lawsuits, but her stance also became a cause célèbre for religious conservatives, and when she was released from jail, she was greeted by a crowd of 5,000 supporters, including presidential candidates Mike Huckabee and Ted Cruz, and she was later granted an audience with Pope Francis.

In an interview Friday, Davis told the Standard it was not only her own prayers, but those of others who got her through her ordeal.

“There were so many people praying for me, and I know it was the prayers of those people that strengthened me,” she said. So many times, she said, she thought she would “just crumble,” but God shored her up “beyond anything humanly possible.”

Davis said she doesn’t see how anybody gets through the day without prayer.

Her legal issue was resolved when the state legislature last year passed a law that made marriage licenses legal without requiring the signature or approval of the clerk, and it was signed by Gov. Matt Bevin. That was all she had asked for, she said.

She said she has never spoken at a National Day of Prayer event, and that she was “humbled by the request.”

“I’m thrilled. I hope it is a good day” of unity, she said. “We need to be praying for our leaders.”

It is not her intention, she said, to talk about the morality or immorality of homosexuality.

“I’ll be focusing strictly on my testimony and how prayer really carried me through all of the times, the good and the bad, the highs and the lows,” she said.

“We just want her to talk about the effectiveness of prayer,” Acree said.

Both Davis and Acree said they hope her appearance causes no conflict, but Acree said police would be made aware of the event.

Acree said last year letters were sent to all Nelson County churches asking them to participate, but only a few did. This year, he said, Apostolic Sanctuary will call other churches asking them to send people, but the event is open to everybody.

Davis said it is important for Christians and others to “know the power that prayer possesses” and for “all to join in” prayers for the country and its leaders.

The National Day of Prayer is designated the first Thursday in May and was established in 1952 when President Harry Truman signed legislation designating a day of prayer, although it is not considered a national holiday.





Kentucky Standard