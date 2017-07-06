Kickball team in West End gives children more than just fun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11) -- Amidst increasing violence, one woman wants to make sure kids in West Louisville have a positive outlet to have fun and work out some energy.

“Self-esteem, self-discipline, learning how to make friends, have friends, get along with others, learning rules and regulations,” explained Devina Johnson. She’s talking about kickball, a game that to here is way more than just fun.

“I wanted to bring a change within the community within the younger generation with education and sportsmanship and kickball is my favorite sport,” explained Devina. She says kickball is a sport almost anyone can play.

“You don’t have to worry about if you’re going to get chosen if you’re going to get cut, it’s just a fun filled game that everyone can play.”

So Devina put together two teams, The Darlings and the Gents, a place for kids to learn and grow.

“I’ve actually got to learn how to build friendships with some of the players and build teamwork in order to work together in order to win the game,” explained 12-year-old Dania Flemister who plays on one of the teams.

“Usually I’m more of an independent worker, but I’ve learned how to work together with other people in a team to make things work,” she explained.

The players are also learning lessons off the field.

“We’ve learned to do our names in sign language, do our names in braille,” said kickball player.

It’s all part of Devina’s grand plan.

“In the future, Little Darlings and Big Gents, along with playing kickball, I want to provide education to the West End,” explained Devina.

And the plan is off to a great start.

“It is very fun to work together with other people, and we just have a blast.”

If you’d like your child to be on the team, it is free, and they have a game every Saturday at Chickasaw Park. If you’d like to learn more about the team, or help support them you can email darlingsgents@gmail.com or visit their gofundme page.

