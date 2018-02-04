KHS, Copper & Kings host ‘Su-purr Bowl' adoption special

(Photo: Bemus, Katherine)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The Super Bowl isn't just about the rivalry between the Eagles and the Patriots. In Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is making it about Team Feline and Team Canine with two events sure to delight fans on both sides.

In honor of the Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl V, all cats at the Kentucky Humane Society can be adopted for just $20 on Super Bowl Sunday. This event will be at the KHS East Campus and the adoption centers at Feeder's Supply.

Also on Sunday, Copper & Kings is hosting a Puppy Bowl watch party benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society. There will be food from Butchertown Pizza, cocktails and mocktails, local venders and adoptable puppies making guest appearances.

Doors for the event open at 2 p.m. Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIII begins showing at 3 p.m. and will air until 5 p.m. at the distillery, 1121 E. Washington St.

Besides KHS puppies, this is a dog-free event.

Adoptable cats and kittens are the stars of our ‘Su-purr Bowl’ adoption special, and equally adorable dogs and puppies will be cheering on from the sidelines.

All animals at KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and flea prevention. The $20 feline adoption special runs Feb. 3-4, 2018, at KHS adoption centers; Jefferson County adopters also pay $10.50 for licensing fees.

Adoption is pending approval of an application process that takes about an hour.

