KFC Yum! Center to host part-time and seasonal hiring event

Louisville, KY. (WHAS 11) – The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill 100 positions at a hiring event on January 25 in the arena’s front lobby from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The entertainment venue is seeking to fill more than 100 part-time housekeeping and 75 part-time concessions positions to assist with its busy winter and spring event schedule. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted on the same day.

The housekeeping team members will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the arena during sporting events, concerts and family shows. These include the University of Louisville’s men’s and women’s basketball games and a multitude of upcoming concerts and family shows.

Centerplate, the KFC Yum! Center’s food and beverage partner, is seeking to hire concessions cashiers and supervisors as well as cooks and bartenders for its events team.

Interested candidates can fill out an application on-site at the hiring event or any time during the arena’s business hours, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Applications can also be downloaded here and emailed to media@kfcyumcenter.com.

