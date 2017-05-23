KFC Yum! Center not releasing security plans

KFC Yum! Center (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- On the heels of Manchester concert attack, the popular band Mumford and Sons are playing at the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday night.

The Yum Center's marketing manager said she cannot comment on security plans for the arena.

She did send a statement that reads in part:

"There is nothing more important to us at KFC Yum! Center than the safety and security of our guests, employees and performers. We evaluate our comprehensive security plans and needs prior to every event and are committed to creating a safe environment for everyone."

The Grammy award-winning Mumford & Sons will perform their first ever show at the KFC Yum! Center.

They are known for their fusion of rock, folk and bluegrass styles.

Tickets are still on sale for the concert starting at $36.

