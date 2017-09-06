Kenutcky Bourbon Trail to get new official welcome center

Plans for the new Bourbon welcome center.

The Frazier History Museum is ready to welcome you to the Kentucky Bourbon Trial with an official welcome center. The Museum is partnering with the Kentucky Distillers' Association to develop a welcome center and exhibit to be the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

It will be stationed on Whisky Row and will include historical exhibits to educate visitors on why our state is home to America's only native spirit: Bourbon.

Mayor Fischer says bourbon is a big reason why our economy is experiencing growth. The bourbon industry has attracted over 24 million tourists to the city in the past year, prompting the need for more hotels and construction.

The new welcome center is expected to open in August of 20-18.

