Kentucky's unemployment rate holds at 4.8 percent

470x264 unemployment genric graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's unemployment rate stayed at 4.8 percent in December.



The state Office of Employment and Training said Kentucky's seasonally adjusted unemployment did not change from November, but it is 0.9 percentage points lower than the 5.7 percent unemployment rate for December 2015. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent according to the U.S. Department of Labor.



Kentucky's civilian labor force grew by 11,903 people to a total of just over 2 million. Employment was up by more than 11,700 and the number of unemployed increased by 188.



One of the biggest growth areas was trade, transportation and utilities, which added 2,100 jobs. That sector includes retail, which added more jobs for the holiday season. Government jobs decreased by 100 compared to November and have dropped by 2,600 positions since December 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.