Kentucky's jobless rate increases slightly in April

gty_job_fair_146170699_ll_120831_ssh 6.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate rose slightly in April.



The Office of Employment and Training says last month's preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate was 5.1 percent, up from the 5 percent statewide rate in March 2017.



The statewide rate in April 2016 was 5 percent.



Officials say the state's leisure and hospitality sector had the largest month-to-month increase last month, growing by 1,600 jobs. They say the construction sector and the education and health services sector each added 1,500 jobs last month.



Manufacturing declined by 2,900 jobs since March 2017. But since April 2016, officials say the manufacturing sector was up by 4,200 jobs.



The trade, transportation and utilities sector decreased by 1,300 jobs from March to April of this year. Government employment declined by 500 jobs in April.

© 2017 Associated Press