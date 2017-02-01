Kentucky Women's Book Festival set for March 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The author of a bestselling memoir will attend the 11th annual Kentucky Women's Book Festival at the University of Louisville.



The event is set for March 4 on the Belknap campus and will feature a number of authors.



Festival officials say the opening speaker will be Kim Michele Richardson, author of the memoir "The Unbreakable Child" and the novel "GodPretty in the Tobacco Field."



Food writer Ronni Lundy will present the luncheon keynote about her most recent travelogue cookbook, "Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes." Mixologist Joy Perrine and food writer Susan Reigler will discuss their latest collaboration "More Kentucky Bourbon Cocktails."



Sessions are free, except for an optional $10 lunch, but attendees are asked to register. The opening session begins at 10 a.m. in the Chao Auditorium of Ekstrom Library.





