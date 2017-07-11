Kentucky woman shot while trying to sell moped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A woman was shot when police say she and her husband met with a group of people to sell a moped.
Lexington Police Sgt. Jarvis Middleton tells local media that the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on a Lexington street after an argument broke out between the woman and the buyers.
Police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. Soon after, the victim walked into a nearby hospital. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.
Police haven't made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing.
