Kentucky woman shot while trying to sell moped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A woman was shot when police say she and her husband met with a group of people to sell a moped.



Lexington Police Sgt. Jarvis Middleton tells local media that the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on a Lexington street after an argument broke out between the woman and the buyers.



Police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired. Soon after, the victim walked into a nearby hospital. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.



Police haven't made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing.

