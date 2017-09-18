Kentucky woman recovering after shooting in SC

Denise Massey (Photo: Jimmy Brannon)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Kentucky woman is in the hospital, recovering from a gunshot wound to the head.

It happened overnight Saturday while Denise Massey was attending a football game in South Carolina.

Massey was shot in the cheek. The bullet went through her head just missing her spinal cord.

Massey's boyfriend says USC is paying for Massey's parents to stay in a hotel. She's expected to be in the ICU for the next couple of days.

Seven others were also injured.

Police are still trying to find out who is responsible for the gunfire.

