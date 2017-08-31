Kentucky Walmart, Sam's Clubs pitch in to help Hurricane Harvey relief

Walmart Shoppers. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: 2009 AFP)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- To help those in need in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, Walmart is launching a customer campaign with the American Red Cross. As part of the customer campaign, Walmart is matching customer donations two to one with cash and product donations of up to $10 million to support American Red Cross disaster relief.

Customer Campaign Details

• Kentucky customers can donate any amount to the American Red Cross at registers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs.

• Kentucky customers can donate any amount to the American Red Cross on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com.

• Kentucky customers also have the option to donate $10 via their wireless carrier by texting WALMART to 90999.*

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf Region and the countless acts of kindness and selflessness that have happened in response have touched the hearts of people across the country,” said Walmart Market Manager David Combs. “Customers who want to join us in providing support can do so by contributing at the cash register, online, or by text and we’ll make their contribution more impactful by matching it.”



For every $1 donated, Walmart will contribute $2 worth of cash or, at Walmart’s option, needed product to the American Red Cross, up to $10 million. Walmart’s product contributions will be valued at Walmart’s cost.

The campaign will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6.





© 2017 WHAS-TV